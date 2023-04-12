23,997 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,748. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

