2,418,500 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,418,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,000. iQIYI makes up 5.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in iQIYI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,409,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 230,067 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 1,786,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

