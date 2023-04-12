25,653 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Purchased by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

