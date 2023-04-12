283,180 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,305,000. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. 144,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,837. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

