3,000 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 537,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,347. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

