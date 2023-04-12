3,027 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

