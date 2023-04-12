5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 16,544,113 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 16,544,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $1,985,293.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEAR remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 87,380,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.45. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pear Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

About Pear Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

