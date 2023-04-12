61,620 Shares in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

