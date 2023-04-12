7Pixels Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $46.80 million and approximately $23,277.29 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00009670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.90321234 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,474.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

