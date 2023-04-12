AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.22. 497,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

