ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.50 million and $2,140.01 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002505 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,403.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

