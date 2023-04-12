abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

