abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.18.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
