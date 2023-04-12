Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.68 and traded as low as C$15.65. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 6,113 shares traded.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.33.
The stock has a market cap of C$269.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
