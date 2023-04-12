Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Trading 15.3% Higher

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.19. 50,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 62,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Acasta Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a PE ratio of -73.00.
Acasta Enterprises Company Profile
Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.
