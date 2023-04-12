Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

ACN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.58. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The company has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

