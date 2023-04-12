Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Head-To-Head Review

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achieve Life Sciences and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.28%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Achieve Life Sciences.

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$42.35 million ($4.06) -1.68 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -385.47% -132.04% Cardio Diagnostics N/A -426.11% -9.19%

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

