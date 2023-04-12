ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 424,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 599,306 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

ADTRAN Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a P/E ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

