Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.