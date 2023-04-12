AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

