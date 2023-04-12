Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,712,231 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $174.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

