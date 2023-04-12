AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 12,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.35 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

