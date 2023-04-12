Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.65

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 4935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

