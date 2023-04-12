Albertsons Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 461,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

