Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,525,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 3,445.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,801 shares of the software’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading

