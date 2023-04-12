Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

AYX stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

