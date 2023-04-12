Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

