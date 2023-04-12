American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.05 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,515,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041,898. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.95.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

