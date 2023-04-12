Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

