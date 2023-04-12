Amgen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.26 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $77.26 million and $11,109.19 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78178478 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,230.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

