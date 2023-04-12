Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.69. 66,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 181,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

