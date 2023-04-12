Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.69. 66,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 181,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Amprius Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
