Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.94

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.22. Anaergia shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 66,100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Anaergia Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

