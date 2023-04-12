Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT at $11.56

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.
DVDCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
Shares of DVDCF opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.61.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.
