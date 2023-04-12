Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT at $60.33

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

