Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $122.79

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.79.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

