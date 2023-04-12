Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $74.14

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SEAS stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

