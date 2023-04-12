Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $184.75

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

