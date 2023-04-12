Analyzing Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cidara Therapeutics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Cullinan Oncology
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 404.59%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 247.43%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.
Profitability
This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cidara Therapeutics
|-46.35%
|-3,773.22%
|-56.96%
|Cullinan Oncology
|N/A
|-30.87%
|-29.01%
Volatility and Risk
Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cidara Therapeutics
|$64.29 million
|1.21
|-$29.80 million
|($0.48)
|-2.27
|Cullinan Oncology
|$18.94 million
|20.62
|$111.21 million
|$2.37
|4.19
Cullinan Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Cullinan Oncology beats Cidara Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
