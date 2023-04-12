Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $635,601.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.