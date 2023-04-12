AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Trading Down 2.9%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 9,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 34,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

