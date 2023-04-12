Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.19 (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $404.04 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.16989565 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $319,354,657.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

