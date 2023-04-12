Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after acquiring an additional 621,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

