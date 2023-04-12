Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,996,844. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

