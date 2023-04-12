Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,715,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.73. 93,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.45. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.