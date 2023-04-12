Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $230.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

