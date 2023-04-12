Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $219,713.87 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Arcblock Token Profile
Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arcblock
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars.
