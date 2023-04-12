Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

