Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Reaches $3.53 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $93.20 million and $3.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

