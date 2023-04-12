Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.35

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 70485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $53,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

