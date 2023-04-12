Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,624. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at about $251,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

