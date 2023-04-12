Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,624. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at about $251,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

