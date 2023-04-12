Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

