Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF)
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.